Snorkelling Scot 'killed by shark' as severed hand found

A 44-year-old tourist is believed to have died after going missing off the island of La Réunion.

A Scottish holidaymaker is feared to have been killed by a shark after going missing while snorkelling off the Indian Ocean island of La Réunion.

The 44-year-old man's severed hand - wearing a wedding ring which has been identified by his wife - was found inside a 10ft long Tiger shark, which was killed for posing a threat to tourists.

A police source said the man had been described by family as a "strong swimmer" after he went missing at the weekend.

The hand was found by forensic scientists on Wednesday as they carried out autopsies on five fish caught around the waters of the French overseas territory.

"It is feared that the hand belonged to a tourist who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon by his wife," said an investigating source.

"The tourist and his wife were spending a week on the island and he had gone out swimming in the Hermitage Lagoon, off Saint-Gilles, alone on Saturday.

"When he did not get back, his wife sounded the alarm, and a full search was launched, involving boats and a helicopter.

"Divers searched around a coral reef in the area, and there were also patrols on land involving sniffer dogs. Sadly, the man could not be found."

There are frequent shark attacks around Reunion, which is in the Indian Ocean, some 500 miles from Madagascar.

Tiger sharks have a record second only to Great White sharks for attacks on humans, but it may be that the man drowned and his corpse attracted the fish.

DNA tests are due to be carried out on the hand, but scientists from the CSR Shark Safety Centre on Reunion have been told the wedding ring was identified by the man's wife.

The dead Tiger Shark was more than 10ft long and was one of five considered a threat to those in the sea.

Swimming and other water activities are heavily restricted on Reunion due to the high risk of shark attacks.

In May, a 28-year-old surfer had his leg ripped off by a shark, and his dead body was later found floating in the port of Saint-Leu.

It marked the 24th shark attack and the 11th fatal one reported on Reunion since 2011.

This led to the local government urging caution in the sea, citing the risk of bull shark attacks amid shifting temperatures.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are providing support to the family of a British man who died while snorkelling in La Réunion and are in contact with the local authorities."

