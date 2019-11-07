  • STV
  • MySTV

Your social media data is sensitive and valuable - act accordingly

Steven Ladurantaye

Governments and foreign agents are willing to revert to lawlessness to learn more about you.

Social media users are increasingly aware of how their data is used.
Social media users are increasingly aware of how their data is used.

The last time I saw accused Saudi spy Ahmad Abouammo, he was holding us up from dinner because he wanted to FaceTime his kid before leaving Twitter's head office in San Francisco.

Tucked away in a corner with only his unruly hair visible from behind his standard issue MacBook, he'd laugh and joke as he worked his way through the data used to help Twitter's media partnership team identify influential Twitter users in the news industry and government.

I did the same job from 2013 to 2016, mostly focused on Canada and other Western democracies such as the United States and the United Kingdom. From Ottawa to Edinburgh, from Los Angeles to Seoul, I met with government officials, leaders, editors and journalists.

Our end goal? Make contact with influencers to ensure they kept tweeting.

His goals appear to have been different - he's accused of selling data to the Saudi Arabian government. It's no small charge - he's staring down the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence for spying on behalf of the Saudis.

And while social media users have become increasingly wary of the way their data is used by social media companies - my Instagram ads seem to know exactly what I was talking about the day before - the data he's accused of sharing was easily accessible to hundreds of employees.

Some of it was relatively benign - account creation dates, number of tweets per day, most popular tweets. Some of it was more potentially damaging for someone trying to keep their identity secret - such as the IP addresses which could help anyone narrow down a tweeter's location.

Abouammo and another Twitter employee allegedly pulled up information on thousands of accounts, including a journalist who was close to the murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. For a company that values privacy and defends account anonymity as a necessary veil for vulnerable users who want to tell their stories or engage with the world when restrictive regimes would rather they remain silent, the charges must feel like a kick in the gut.

There are many conversations about the power these companies have to influence elections, to topple governments, to bring in massive social reform and allow the disadvantaged to rise up and have a voice. The conversations are about social media writ large, but to date haven't focused on how the companies outreach efforts can also actively shape the public discourse.

Twitter's media partnership teams - Facebook has similar operatives - wield a tremendous amount of power within their platforms.

The act of verifying a Twitter account alone carries huge consequences.

While a blue check mark may be a slight ego boost for a Western journalist, the marker also lends credibility and influence to activists and politicians desperate to increase their reach and amplify their messages. While there was a very robust procedure behind verification that involved forms and credentials, anyone on the company's media team could sidestep the formal process and verify someone with a click of a button.

Another way the media team could influence the platform was by building lists of "recommended follows." Dozens of hand-picked accounts would be added to a list, and new users would be prompted to follow these accounts. It was a good way to promote news providers and political leaders and helped new users curate their feeds.

But, you can see how it could be used to ensure certain voices were amplified and others were muffled (the system is now largely automated).

If you've ever wondered why so many Twitter employees have so many followers, it was common for them to add each other to these lists in the company's early days. It's a benign example - but you can see the danger.

We could also deactivate accounts, though I never did. Remember when Donald Trump went missing for a few hours because a rogue Twitter employee decided he was tired of reading his Tweets?

The charges against the former employees are a reminder that every move we make on social media has consequences. Data you don't value today could be hard currency tomorrow, and the social landscape is forever shifting.

And while the companies may do as much as they can to protect user data, the question always remains: Who watches the watchmen?

In this case, the answer was the Saudis.

The next time, it could be your own government.

We should probably post accordingly.

Steve Ladurantaye is the head of news and current affairs for STV.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.