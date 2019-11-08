  • STV
Hotline for teachers to report pupil indiscipline concerns

Teachers will be able to report their concerns by text or voicemail to a union.

Teachers: Staff will be able to report their concerns.
Teachers: Staff will be able to report their concerns. Pixabay

A union has opened a hotline for any teacher in Scotland to report concerns about incidents of pupil indiscipline.

Teachers will be able to report concerns by text or voicemail, with the National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASWUT) set to issue regular statements about information gathered on the hotline.

It comes amid a rolling programme of ballots across the country, with teachers at around 200 schools involved in a trade dispute with the Scottish Government.

As well as the hotline's launch, Friday will also see action short of strike begin in relation to pupil indiscipline, following on from similar instructions over workload.

Chris Keates, acting NASUWT general secretary, said: "The hotline will provide us with up-to-the-minute information on how teachers are feeling about this important issue.

"In addition, the schools involved in the current phase of the NASUWT's national action short of strike action instructions will today be receiving further specific instructions to assist teachers in dealing with failure of schools and employers to respond to referrals of unacceptable behaviour and inappropriate restorative behaviour policies.

"No teacher should go to work with the expectation that they will be either verbally or physically abused, and while they are members of the NASUWT they will not."

The union says specific action will also be taken in individual schools where members report serious issues in relation to particular pupils and/or behaviour policies.

Ms Keates added: "Our research shows that 87% of teachers in Scotland believe there is a widespread problem of pupil behaviour across schools.

"Over half believe that there is a problem in their own school.

"Pupil indiscipline is one of the top three concerns teachers have about their job, second only to concerns about excessive workload.

"It is because of these deep concerns that the NASUWT made pupil indiscipline one of the key issues in our ongoing trade dispute with the Government.

"In too many schools, teachers tell us that verbal and physical abuse is going unchallenged.

"Referrals for this and other unacceptable behaviour are not addressed in a robust and timely manner and there is a growing culture in schools of 'blame the teacher' rather than holding pupils accountable for their behaviour.

"There are also widespread concerns among teachers about the misuse and abuse of restorative behaviour policies, which are becoming synonymous in too many cases with no punishment or sanctions for unacceptable behaviour."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "No teacher should have to suffer verbal or physical abuse in schools.

"We want all pupils to respect their peers and staff and are supporting a number of programmes to promote positive relationships and tackle indiscipline, abuse and violence.

"This includes good behaviour management, restorative approaches and programmes to help develop social, emotional and behavioural skills."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.