  • STV
  • MySTV

Arts group severs links with BP over 'climate emergency'

STV

The National Galleries of Scotland has become the latest organisation to cut ties with oil giants.

The National Gallery of Scotland.
The National Gallery of Scotland. © CC| Finlay McWalter: http://bit.ly/1IjZy5E

The National Galleries of Scotland has severed Portrait Award funding ties with BP over the "climate emergency".

It has become the latest arts organisation to distance itself from oil giants after Shell were snubbed by the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company dropped BP.

Trustees of the National Galleries of Scotland, which oversees several arts institutions, decided links to the fossil fuel company were "at odds" with their commitment to tackle climate change.

The public body oversees the Scottish National Gallery, Gallery Of Modern Art and Portrait Gallery.

As the annual BP Portrait Awards were announced for 2019, the organisation revealed its decision to drop backing from the oil giant for the annual prize.

A statement from the National Galleries of Scotland said: "We recognise that we have a responsibility to do all we can to address the climate emergency.

"For many people, the association of this competition with BP is seen as being at odds with that aim.

"Therefore, after due consideration, the trustees of the National Galleries of Scotland have decided that this will be the last time that the galleries will host this exhibition in its present form."

Trustees thanked BP for its support with the Portrait Awards, which carry a first prize of #35,000 and a total prize fund of £74,000.

The awards have been associated with BP for 30 years.

A spokesman for BP said: "The exhibitions outside of London are a popular and successful part of the BP Portrait Award each year, and are part of our commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work.

"The increasing polarisation of debate and attempts to exclude companies committed to being a part of the energy transition is exactly what is not needed.

"This global challenge needs everyone - companies, governments and individuals - to work together to achieve a low carbon future."

The National Galleries of Scotland decision to drop BP sponsorship for the Portrait Awards has been hailed as "extremely significant" by campaigners.

A campaign group for removing fossil fuel funding from the arts, BP or not BP?, has welcomed the decision, which follows snubs to fossil fuel money from the Edinburgh Science Festival earlier this year.

Alys Mumford, from BP or not BP? Scotland, said: "This is a massive win for campaigners who have taken action against the BP Portrait Award being hosted in Scotland for several years.

"It sends a clear message that it is no longer socially acceptable to have links with the fossil fuel industry because of their continued role in driving the climate crisis and human rights abuses across the world.

"We hope that the few remaining institutions that allow themselves to be used as greenwash for the industry join the National Galleries on the right side of history."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.