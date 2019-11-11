  • STV
Breast and kidney cancer drugs approved for NHS use

STV

The medicines are among five new drugs which can now be used across Scotland.

New drugs: Medicines for breast and kidney cancers approved.
New drugs: Medicines for breast and kidney cancers approved. Getty Images

Medicines for breast and kidney cancers are among new drugs which can now be used across the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has announced it accepted the use of five treatments but has rejected atezolizumab for tackling non-small cell lung cancer.

Alan MacDonald, SMC chairman, credited the role of the patient and clinician engagement process (Pace) as he confirmed the drugs were approved.

He said: "I'm pleased we were able to accept five new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

"From the testimonies given by patient groups and clinicians through our Pace process, we know that those with advanced breast cancer value the opportunity to have additional time with family and friends.

"We hope that our decision on ribociclib will be welcomed by them."

Ribociclib, used in combination with another medicine, was accepted for post-menopausal women living with the most common form of advanced breast cancer.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said the combination treatment can offer patients "invaluable extra time" to live and work.

She said: "We are delighted that ribociclib with fulvestrant will now provide a new option for hundreds of people living with incurable breast cancer in Scotland who have already had hormone therapy.

"Compared with fulvestrant alone, this combination treatment can offer patients invaluable extra time to live well before their disease progresses - time to live well and continue with day-to-day activities such as working for as long as possible.

"This treatment option could also help delay the need for chemotherapy and the often debilitating side effects it can bring, which is incredibly important for patients."

Meanwhile, the SMC also accepted Lenvatinib for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma - kidney cancer - in those who have been previously treated with a type of medicine called a "vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor".

Pentosan polysulfate sodium was approved through Pace for treating bladder pain syndrome, a condition which causes pain and a frequent, urgent need to pass urine.

Clostridium botulinum neurotoxin type A was accepted for tackling of chronic sialorrhoea - excessive drooling - due to neurological disorders.

The SMC also gave the go ahead for imiquimod to treat actinic keratosis, a precancerous, abnormal skin growth that can develop after too much exposure to sunlight.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.