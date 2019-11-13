  • STV
  • MySTV

Discounts help drive increase in high street sales

STV

Hefty discounts on winter coats and sturdy footwear have been credited for a rise in sales.

Sales: Discounts credited for sales rise.
Sales: Discounts credited for sales rise. ©: John Kilbride

Hefty discounts on winter coats and sturdy footwear have been credited for a rise in sales in Scotland.

Sales in Scotland's retail sector rose by 1% last month compared with October 2018, according to the latest SRC-KPMG retail sales monitor.

Adjusted for deflation measured at 0.4% by the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index, October sales increased 1.4%. When online sales were taken into account, total non-food sales rose by 1.7% last month, while in October 2018 they were up by 0.1%.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said this is the best performance for the non-food sector since January, excluding Easter distortions.

Grocery sales also increased, up 2.5% last month compared to a 2.3% rise in October 2018.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: "This is a sprightly set of results for October, highlighting a more broadly based pick-up in demand across retail sub-sectors.

"This was buoyed by exceptional discounting as retailers' used keen prices and promotions to successfully drive footfall and demand, particularly on winter coats and heavier footwear.

"It also points to the volatility of retail market conditions at the moment, following a slew of poor months."

He added: "The non-food category overall recorded its strongest performance for five years. 

"While fashion led the way, beds, home textiles and kitchenware did well, as did sales of mobile phones and televisions.

"Grocery items fared well too, in line with the average seen over recent months.

"That said, if customers continue to hold out for steep discounts that will put severe pressure on retailers' already thin profit margins.

"Overall these figures strike a more optimistic note at the start of the crucial 'golden quarter' trading period that leads up to Christmas."

Mr Lonsdale said a "big question remains over the future direction of consumer spending" with the General Election, Brexit and the Scottish and UK budgets set for the coming weeks and months.

KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin said: "After a particularly challenging and prolonged period of uncertainty, the latest figures provide some reassurance and confidence.

"With total sales increasing by 1% compared to October 2018, we're finally witnessing a return to growth."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.