Tennis legend Andy Murray reveals name of newborn son

Murray and wife Kim have named their newborn third child Teddy Barron Murray.

Kim and Andy now have three children.

Tennis legend Andy Murray has revealed his newborn son is called Teddy.

Murray's third child with wife Kim was born last month, just days after he won his first title since career-saving hip surgery.

Teddy Barron Murray - who takes his middle name from his dad - is a brother to Sophia, three, and two-year-old Edie.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy also revealed he had piled on the pounds after taking a break following his win in Antwerp.

"I didn't do anything for 12 days, literally nothing," Murray said.

"I got up to my heaviest weight in my career probably. My elbow was pretty sore afterwards so I needed to take a break because of that.

"The baby came five or six days after we got back from Antwerp.

"It was evenings were the issue. When the newborn has been going to bed at seven sleeping for a three-hour period my wife would sleep upstairs and get a period of good sleep in before the baby would wake up.

"I'd be on my own downstairs with chocolate biscuits and stuff. There was Halloween and second daughter's birthday party, then also my sister-in-law had a birthday so there was lots of cake and junk and no training is not a good combination. I was 88.5 kilos and I'm usually 84."

