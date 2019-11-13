  • STV
  • MySTV

Top toys: Star Wars and Frozen 2 to drive Christmas sales

STV

The annual top 12 Dream Toys list also features Barbie, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

Dream toy: The Frozen 2 Elsa doll.
Dream toy: The Frozen 2 Elsa doll. Toy Retailers Association

The eagerly anticipated Star Wars and Frozen films are expected to help drive the UK's £1bn Christmas toy market this year, experts predict.

DVD releases of Toy Story 4 and Avengers: Endgame are also predicted to influence sales, alongside perennial favourites Barbie, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, the Toy Retailers Association said.

The annual top 12 'Dream Toys' list includes the Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Elsa Doll and the Toy Story 4 True Talkers figures.

The list, compiled by leading retailers and toy experts, is notable for the number of licensed products, from the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus and the Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak to the Star Wars Yoda from Lego and the Frozen 2 Magic Ice Walker.

Christmas: The Toy Story and Paw Patrol toys have made the list.
Christmas: The Toy Story and Paw Patrol toys have made the list. Toy Retailers Association

The trend for "surprise" and "reveal" toys remains strong, with LOL Surprise! still the most popular collectable for a second year in a row.

The most expensive toy in the top 12 is the £99.99 LOL Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper.

Frederique Tutt, global analyst for The NPD Group's toy division, said: "Christmas is worth £1bn to the UK toy industry, that's 30% of annual revenue being generated in the last few weeks of the year.

"With Star Wars Episode 9 and Frozen 2 at the cinema and the DVD release of Toy Story 4 and Avengers: Endgame, we expect more than £1 out of £10 to be spent on film-related toys.

"These mega-movies will give a real boost to toy sales before the end of 2019."

He added: "In 2019 so far, we've seen licences drive toy sales, particularly Fortnite and movies, and to date they account for 23% of the market overall.

"We're expecting more of this to the end of the year, with some massive franchises due for release, including Star Wars and Frozen."

Fun: The Glamper, Harry Potter bus and Rizmo have been named as top toys.
Fun: The Glamper, Harry Potter bus and Rizmo have been named as top toys. Toy Retailers Association

The top 12 list

  • Barbie Dreamplane Playset, £79.99
  • Blume Dolls, £9.99
  • Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Elsa Doll, £39.99
  • Harry Potter Knight Bus, £34.99
  • LOL Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper, £99.99
  • Nerf Elite Fortnite SP-L, £19.99
  • Owleez, £49.99
  • Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Mighty Jet Command Centre, £59.99
  • Peppa Pig Peppa's Stage Playset, £39.99
  • Rizmo, £59.99
  • Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe, £44.99
  • Toy Story 4 True Talkers, £17.99

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.