Simple Minds singer's brother guilty of stalking superfans

Paul Kerr threatened to murder John Fagan in a row over the band's new album.

Jim Kerr's band's new album was at the centre of the row.

The brother of Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr has been found guilty of stalking two "superfans" of the band.

Paul Kerr threatened to murder John Fagan and drag his wife to a police station by her hair in a row over the Scottish band's new album, his trial heard.

Kerr, who turned 56 during the trial, also falsely accused John Fagan of raping a nine-year-old boy and posted sexually abusive comments against him and his wife on public Facebook pages.

He was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday of two counts of pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to stalking against the Fagans.

A further charge of stalking against his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Vanthof was also upheld.

Kerr, of Brighton, East Sussex, will be sentenced on January 6.

