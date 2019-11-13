Calls for Scotsman bidders to ban compulsory job losses

The NUJ has asked the bidder to stop workers being forced out for two-years after any takeover.

The National Union of Journalists has called on Newsquest - or any other successful bidder of the Scotsman newspaper owner - to guarantee there will be no compulsory job losses for two years.

The union has asked interested companies to "declare a moratorium" which would stop workers being forced out for 24 months after any takeover.

The plea comes after reports that Newsquest - which owns titles including The Herald - were said to have outbid rivals Reach for a host of regional newspaper and digital assets.

The NUJ said its members have often lost jobs when similar takeovers have taken place.

Michelle Stanistreet, the union's general secretary, said: "In all of these takeovers, our members have typically suffered heavy job losses and their pay and conditions have been affected, so we have understandable concerns about what our members might face if Newsquest is successful in acquiring JPI Media.

"There may be regulatory issues involved and we know many MPs around the country will be acutely interested in this situation after the General Election given the sheer number of critical Early Day Motions that have been put down in Parliament over the actions of Newsquest in the past.

"We would love to be proved wrong and for JPI Media to be taken over by a company willing to invest in its core business - news, both in print and digital.

"That is why we are calling on all interested bidders as a minimum to declare a moratorium of at least two years on compulsory jobs losses, the honouring of all existing terms and conditions and maintenance of effective collective bargaining arrangements.

"We would be willing sit down and talk to any new owner about their plans to stabilise and grow this business for the benefit of local communities who desperately need access to quality journalism like never before."

Newsquest has said it does not comment on market speculation.

In recent years, the newspaper company has taken over the Romanes Group in Scotland, NWN Media Ltd in North Wales, Isle of Wight County Press and the CN Group in Cumbria.

