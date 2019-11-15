  • STV
  • MySTV

NHS Scotland boosts green fleet with 112 electric cars 

STV

Transport Scotland funding of around £1.3m has been used by the health service.

Green: NHS Scotland has increased its fleet of greener vehicles.
Green: NHS Scotland has increased its fleet of greener vehicles. Pixabay

NHS Scotland has increased its fleet of greener vehicles with the addition of more than 100 electric cars.

Transport Scotland funding of around £1.3m has been used by the health service to add 112 new electric cars as it bids to cut CO2 emissions.

The cars will replace the existing fossil fuelled vehicles across a number of NHS shared service functions and regions.

It will boost the number of ultra-low emission vehicles in the NHS shared service fleet by almost 80%.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "NHS Scotland is demonstrating leadership by moving at an incredible pace in taking steps to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions through their plans to decarbonise their vehicle fleet.

"The 2019 Programme for Government outlined our commitment to phase out the need for new petrol or diesel cars in the public sector fleet by 2025 and for all other vehicles in the public sector fleet by 2030.

"This decision by the NHS directly supports that ambition and responds to the climate emergency, supporting our Climate Change Plan and our vision for Scotland's air quality to be the best in Europe - and builds on the activity already undertaken by the Scottish Ambulance Service."

Shelley MacKay, national fleet manager for NHS National Services Scotland, said: "We have worked closely with manufacturers to ensure that this new fleet of electric vehicles delivers best value for the NHS and for Scotland.

"We will continue to support the Scottish Government and work with Transport Scotland, and other partners, to achieve our shared ambition of a cleaner, greener transport future."

George Curley, director of facilities at NHS Lothian, said: "Over the coming years we plan to remove all cars and small vans that operate on petrol or diesel fuel with either electric or hybrid vehicles.

"We have a fleet of 27 electric vehicles and are gearing up to increase this to 39 by March 2020.

"A key objective for NHS Lothian is to make most of our fleet ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEV) by 2025 and we are on course to achieve this."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.