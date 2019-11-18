  • STV
  • MySTV

Staff shortages hampering progress on cancer treatment

STV

A report has found that staff shortages have seen cancer treatments stall in Scotland.

Cancer treatment times

A lack of funding, forward thinking and shortages of staff has seen cancer treatment stall in Scotland, according to a parliamentary report.

The Scottish Parliament's Cross-Party Group on Cancer, which will publish its report on Monday, found that 18% of cancer patients in June were not seen within the six-week target.

The findings of the report have been described as "deeply concerning" by Cancer Research UK, and group convener Anas Sarwar said it must act as an "urgent wake-up call" for the Scottish Government.

He said: "Cancer survival is being put at risk because of a chronic staffing shortage in our NHS. This has devastating consequences for patients with cancer and their families and friends.

"With a growing and ageing population, the time for action is now. We need a long-term workforce plan backed up by sufficient investment and resources to save lives in Scotland."

The report estimates that, as the Scottish population grows and the average age rises, 40,000 people will be diagnosed with some form of the disease every year by 2035, compared with 32,200 now.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: "The findings of this inquiry are deeply concerning. Diagnosing cancer early can make all the difference, but there are major shortages in the staff trained to carry out the tests that diagnose cancer.

"Cancer services in Scotland are already struggling. Without urgent action, this will only worsen as demand increases.

"The Scottish Government must act now and publish a long-term cancer workforce plan - to enable the NHS to do its best by patients today and prepare for rising demand in the future."

Responding to the report, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "Cancer is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and our £100m cancer strategy is focused on improving survival rates and ensuring we have the right workforce."

'It is important to note that Scotland will be the first nation in the UK to offer a key support worker to help with the financial, emotional and wider impacts of living with cancer in recognition of the wider impact on patients and their families.'
Jeane Freeman.

Citing a "downward trend in cancer mortality rates" since 2009, Ms Freeman added: "More people are surviving cancer than ever before.

"Early detection of cancer is crucial to this continued improvement which is why last year the Scottish Government launched an £850m Waiting Times Improvement Plan," she said, explaining that part of the funding will be used to reduce waiting times for patients needing urgent treatment by increasing numbers of staff and CT and MRI scanners used in testing.

Ms Freeman added: "It is important to note that Scotland will be the first nation in the UK to offer a key support worker to help with the financial, emotional and wider impacts of living with cancer in recognition of the wider impact on patients and their families."

Tom Martin, from Edinburgh, said he waited around three months to start his cancer treatment, something he fears may have given the disease in his prostate time to spread.

Mr Martin, who has now been given the all-clear, said: "NHS workers do an amazing job and I'm so grateful for the treatment and care I received. But cancer services are stretched to the limit, something which is only going to get worse as more people are diagnosed with cancer.

"Waiting for my cancer diagnosis and treatment was such an anxious time, for me and my family. You don't know where you stand and there are times you fear for the worse.

"I know that if cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the more successful the treatment is likely to be. I do wonder if I had been seen earlier, would the prostate cancer have been caught sooner, before it had spread. Who knows?

"The Scottish Government must not shy away from making long-term plans that will ensure cancer services are able to cope now and in the future. People like me will depend upon it."

Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman Monica Lennon urged Government ministers to "heed the warnings and act urgently".

Ms Lennon said: "This is extremely worrying and the Scottish Government must take urgent action. "Early diagnosis is crucial to giving people the best chance of cancer survival.

"NHS staff caring for cancer patients do fantastic work but they are being put under pressure because the services are not properly resourced."

Scottish Conservatives health spokesman Miles Briggs added: "This is another stark warning that the SNP Government's shambolic stewardship of the NHS is harming Scotland's cancer patients.

"A damning report like this must spur this complacent SNP Government into action."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.