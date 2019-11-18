It could be you . . but it was these Scots who scooped £100m

Winners celebrate National Lottery's 25th anniversary with Vanity Fair-inspired photo.

Nearly £100m worth of lottery winners posed for the photo. Nick Mailer

Some of Scotland's lottery winners came together for a Vanity Fair-inspired photoshoot.

Worth a combined total of nearly £100m, they gathered to celebrate 25 years of the National Lottery.

The line-up included Fred and Lesley Higgins from Aberdeenshire, who won £57.9m on EuroMillions in July 2018, and Lotto winners Alison and John Doherty from Renfrewshire, who scooped £14.6m in 2016.

Other major winners included Jake Bowman from Dundee, who won £10.3m in 2016, David and Donna Hendry from Edinburgh, who banked £4m in 2015, and Libby Elliot from Aberdeen, who took home £2.1m in 2012.

The winners travelled from across Scotland to take part in the photoshoot, with a whopping £96,997,548 in winnings between them.

Missing, however, from the picture were Scotland's biggest lottery winners, Colin and Christine Weir from Largs, who won £161m on EuroMillions in 2011.

National Lottery senior winner's advisor Andy Carter, who has paid more than £1bn in prizes over the past decade, said: "The National Lottery has been making amazing things happen for 25 years.

"These are just a tiny fraction of some of the lucky players who have won life changing sums of money over the past 25 years.

"We have all had the 'when I win the lottery' conversation, but these lucky people are now living out their dreams."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.