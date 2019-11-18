Doctors welcome pension change aimed at retaining staff

The temporary scheme is aimed at retaining experienced staff facing ‘punitive’ tax charges.

Doctors: The temporary change is aimed at retaining experienced staff. Pixabay

Doctors have welcomed changes to NHS Scotland's pension policy aimed at retaining experienced staff.

From December 1, eligible NHS workers will have the option to get their employer pension contributions paid to them as part of their basic pay.

The Scottish Government said it was introducing the temporary policy since experienced staff can face extra tax liabilities as a result of UK Government pension rules.

This has led to some staff deciding to restrict their hours or retire early in order to reduce financial penalties, it said.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said it hoped the policy, which runs to the end of March next year, would provide short-term relief to some senior doctors facing "harsh, punitive" pension taxation charges.

Graeme Eunson, of the BMA's Scottish consultants committee, said: "This scheme does not deliver everything we have asked for, but it is absolutely a step in the right direction.

"Most importantly, as we enter the crucial winter period, it will help protect patient care, keep our emergency departments staffed and deal with challenging waiting lists.

"These are the vital NHS services that have been suffering as doctors are forced to cut their hours out of fear of a perverse tax system that essentially makes them pay to go to work.

"However, while we welcome this move, more fundamentally we need UK-wide tax reforms before the end of this financial year in order to prevent these bills from hitting doctors again next year."

Professor Derek Bell, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said: "We have been calling for urgent action on pensions for some time, and we welcome any steps to make pension arrangements more flexible for doctors.

"We would ask the Scottish Government - and indeed the other devolved administrations - to continue dialogue with the UK Government about implementing flexible pension arrangements, which will give doctors the freedom to plan for their futures."

The scheme will be open to all employees who can prove they are likely to breach the Annual Allowance (AA) in the 2019/20 financial year and generate a tax charge as a result.

The Scottish Government said the policy will operate while it awaits the outcome of a current UK Government consultation into further pension flexibilities.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: "This is just one of the steps we are taking to ensure we retain and build a sustainable medical workforce.

"This will make a significant contribution to supporting frontline services and medical specialities who are working round the clock to deliver the highest possible quality of care."

