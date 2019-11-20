Australian drinks firm ordered to stop selling fake Scotch

The Scotch Whisky Association wins court battle in Melbourne over trademark breach.

Scotch can only be distilled in Scotland. Pixabay

Whisky watchdogs have won a court battle against an Australian drinks manufacturer which claimed its locally brewed product was Scotch.

D'Aquino Bros Pty Ltd has been ordered to stop marketing a product called The Black Scot Scotch Whisky, which was distilled down under.

A 700ml bottle of the spirit was being sold for 26.99 Australian Dollars (£14.02), alongside two other drinks the firm claimed was 'Scotch Whisky'.

That breached strict international trademarks which dictate that drinks can only be marketed as 'Scotch' if distilled in Scotland.

Now, after taking legal action at the Federal Court in Melbourne, the Scotch Whisky Association has forced D'Aquino Bros to stop describing its product as 'Scotch Whisky'.

A Scotch Whisky Association spokesman said: "Having achieved what it set out to do, the Scotch Whisky Association is pleased that its long-running action has been brought to an end.

"The three brands of fake Scotch Whisky which formed the basis for its claims are no longer being bottled or distributed."

