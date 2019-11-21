Alex Salmond denies sex assaults while First Minister

Salmond allegedly carried out sex attacks on ten different women between 2008 and 2014.

Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Alex Salmond has denied sexual assaults and attempted rape while he was first minister.

Salmond, 64, was accused of carrying out sex attacks on ten different women at various locations between 2008 and 2014 when he appeared in the dock, flanked by two security guards, at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The 14 charges include one attempted rape, 11 sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, and two indecent assaults and range from touching women over their clothes to pinning one down on a bed while naked.

Outside court following the short hearing, Salmond said: "I am innocent and will defend myself vigorously."

Nine of the alleged offences - which also include taking a woman's shoe off and trying to kiss her foot - are said to have taken place at the first minister's official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, with another at the Scottish Parliament.

Alex Salmond made a short statement outside court. STV

Salmond - who was wearing a charcoal-coloured suit, blue shirt and tie with Saltires when he appeared before judge Lady Dorrian - is also accused of sexually assaulting women at Stirling Castle, in a car, at a nightclub and the Ubiquitous Chip restaurant in Glasgow's west end.

One of the alleged incidents is said to have taken place two months after he stood down as first minister following the 2014 independence referendum.

The former SNP leader, who was represented in court by Gordon Jackson QC, denies all the allegations against him and previously vowed to "defend" himself "to the utmost in court" when he goes on trial next year.

A second preliminary hearing will take place on January 22, with the trial due to begin on March 9.

Salmond was Scotland's first minister between 2007 and 2014, when he stood down after failing to win Scottish independence.

Police launched an investigation following a Scottish Government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against him and he was arrested in January.

Salmond also launched a judicial review against the government over how it handled its inquiry. His lawyers told the Court of Session that he had been treated unfairly.

The government later conceded its procedures had been flawed against him. He received £630,000 of public money following the case to cover his legal costs.

