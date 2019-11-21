Alex Salmond: Full charges against the former first minister

Salmond denies 14 allegations of sexually assaulting ten women between 2008 and 2014.

Salmond made a statement outside court. STV

Alex Salmond has appeared in court accused of sexual assaults and attempted rape while he was first minister.

Salmond, 64, was accused of carrying out sex attacks on ten different women at various locations between 2008 and 2014 while he was in the dock at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The 14 charges include one attempted rape, 11 sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, and two indecent assaults and range from touching women over their clothes to pinning one down on a bed while naked.

He denies the charges.

What has Salmond been accused of?

Attempted rape: On June 13, 2014, Salmond allegedly attempted to rape a woman at the first minister's official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh. He is accused of repeatedly kissing her, blocking her path, pinning her against a wall and removing her clothes before lying naked on top of her.

Sexual assault with intent to rape: Allegedly made sexual remarks and repeatedly kissed a woman at Bute House on December 4, 2013 before pulling up her dress with intent to rape.

Sexual assault: Salmond is said to have touched a woman's arms and hips over her clothes at Ego nightclub in Edinburgh in either December 2010 or 2011.

Sexual assault: He allegedly touched a woman's leg over her clothes in a car travelling between Holyrood Road and Waverley Station in Edinburgh on February 9, 2011.

Sexual assault: Between May 2011 and June 2013 at Bute House, the Scottish Parliament and elsewhere, he allegedly touched a woman's buttocks over her clothing and stroked other parts of her body.

Sexual assault: Salmond allegedly removed a woman's shoe, stroked her foot and tried to kiss it at Bute House on October 2, 2013.

Sexual assault: He is accused of kissing a woman on the mouth at Bute House between November 9, 2013 and December 2013.

Sexual assault: At the Ubiquitious Chip restaurant in Glasgow on March 11, 2012, Salmond allegedly touched a woman's buttocks over her clothing.

Sexual assault: Salmond allegedly put his arm around a woman, made sexual remarks and tried to kiss her at Bute House on April 22, 2014.

Sexual assault: During May 2014, he is accused of touching a woman's breast under her clothes, repeatedly kissing kissing her on the face and stroking her leg.

Sexual assault: Salmond allegedly seized a woman by her shoulders, repeatedly kissed her and touched her leg at Bute House on September 10, 2014.

Sexual assault: He is accused of touching a woman's buttocks over her clothing at Stirling Castle on November 11, 2014.

Indecent assault: Salmond allegedly kissed a woman on the mouth and touched her buttocks and breast over her clothing in Glasgow between June 29, 2008 and July 24, 2008

Indecent assault: At Bute House between October 1, 2010 and November 30, 2010 he allegedly seized a woman by her wrists, pulled her towards him and tried to kiss her.

