TSB offer customers emergency cash after payment delay

Payments into some TSB customers' accounts have been delayed by an IT failure.

The bank said emergency cash was being made available to those who need it.

An update on the bank's social media said: "Some payments into TSB accounts have been delayed overnight and we are working to process these as soon as possible today.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure customers are not left out-of-pocket.

"If TSB customers need emergency cash contact us via the number on the back of their card.

"Customers can still use their cards to make payments or withdraw cash."

