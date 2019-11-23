Young adults urged to sign up to vote in ‘climate election’

Under-18s who cannot yet go to the polls are joining celebrities in the call.

Climate change: Warnings have been issued. Pixabay

Young adults are being urged by under-18s and celebrities to sign up to vote so they can use the power of the ballot box to tackle the climate and nature crises.

The call comes after the Electoral Commission reveals that a third of young people are not registered to vote, with only 66% of 18 to 19-year-olds and 68% of those aged 20-24 correctly signed up.

Students who are too young to vote are helping launch #ItsOurTime, a politically neutral campaign which aims to motivate young people concerned about climate change to sign up before the registration deadline on November 26.

Celebrities including bands The Foals and The Editors, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, and actor Alex Lawther have also been urging fans and followers to register as part of the campaign.

YouTube star Jack Harries said there were millions of young people across the country who were concerned about climate change but were not registered to vote.

"We've been told we only have 11 years to radically transform our society to tackle climate change and whoever gets into power will be there for five years.

"So this is the climate election. If you're 18 or over and not yet registered to vote, please consider doing so because all of our futures rely on it," he said.

Projections of rising tides will appear in Glasgow and Edinburgh to highlight the climate crisis and the need for urgent action as part of the campaign.

Erin Curtis, 16, from Scottish Youth Climate Strike, said: "The climate crisis is the single biggest issue facing our society, and time is running out to do something about it.

"The politicians we elect today have the power to take action in order to protect tomorrow.

"At my age I don't get a say in UK elections, but I strongly urge anyone over 18 to register to vote. You have the power to change the status quo, and I really hope you use it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.