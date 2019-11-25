Criminals to pay towards the cost of victim support

A new financial penalty will be imposed on all offenders who are sentenced to pay a court fine.

Glasgow High Court: Criminals will be counting the cost of their crimes.

Criminals across Scotland will be required to contribute to the cost of supporting victims.

A new financial penalty will be imposed on all offenders who are sentenced to pay a court fine, with the money going to the Victim Surcharge Fund.

The charge applies to crimes committed from Monday, and payments from the fund will begin being made in six to 12 months' time.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Experiencing crime can be an isolating and frightening experience and we are committed to improving the experiences of victims in our justice system.

"It's only right that criminals should pay towards helping victims to recover and move on with their lives.

"The money raised through the surcharge will pay for practical support that will make a real difference to victims and their families.

"While Scotland's long-term fall in crime means fewer people fall prey to criminals, we are continuing to invest £18m annually to improve support, advice and information for victims.

"This new fund will be a valuable addition to support available.

"Over the coming year, we will also be carrying out further work to better understand where the gaps are in how Scotland supports victims and witnesses."

