'Innovative' initiative to target gender-based violence

Police Scotland has partnered with Glasgow Caledonian University to 'Erase the Grey'.

Abuse: A new campaign is aiming to end gender-based violence. Pixabay

Police Scotland has launched a social media campaign to end gender-based violence.

Partnered with Glasgow Caledonian University, the Erase the Grey campaign is aimed at tackling misconceptions around gender-based violence (GBV), which has killed 56 people over the past six years.

The majority, almost three quarters, of people killed in instances of GBV were female and 82% of the perpetrators were male, according to police statistics.

The campaign, which was launched by the university earlier this year, will be shared across Police Scotland's social media channels from Monday, as part of the UN's 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

The main campaign video cycles through a number of statements, such as "it's romantic, it's not stalking", before altering the sentence to read "it's stalking".

Detective chief superintendent Lesley Boal said: "The Erase the Grey campaign is both innovative and to the point.

"It banishes any doubt about the many forms that gender-based violence can take or the excuses offenders commonly use to explain their criminal actions.

"Preventing gender-based violence is our ultimate goal, but policing on its own is not the solution.

"Domestic homicide is an extreme form of gender-based violence but serves as an example of the serious harm which continues to occur across Scotland and which we must all collectively challenge.

"Tackling gender-based violence is the responsibility of society as a whole, all of us working together to recognise it, challenge it, and support those who have experienced it and to report it to the police or other appropriate services.

"Through partnership working, we want to raise awareness and understanding of gender-based violence, identify the threat and prevent harm.

"Utilising our digital channels, we are taking Glasgow Caledonian's message to a much wider audience across the length and breadth of Scotland.

"By maximising its spread, we hope it will give people the confidence to report criminal behaviour either to police or to our partners.

"But more importantly, it will challenge the perceptions and excuses of those people who perpetrate gender-based violence."

According to Glasgow Caledonian University's principal, professor Pamela Gillies, the campaign - which was based on research done by the institution into GBV - was a joint project between staff and students.

She added: "The campaign has simple messages, challenges myths, helps raise awareness and directs people to appropriate support services.

"As the University for the Common Good, we are delighted to share this resource with Police Scotland and the wider public."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.