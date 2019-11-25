University workers begin eight-day strike over pensions

Staff from 12 universities will strike over pensions, pay and working conditions.

Workers at 12 Scots universities have begun an eight-day strike over pensions, pay and working conditions.

University College Union members went to the picket lines on Monday after no agreement was reached with academic institution representatives.

Union members will begin "action short of a strike", which includes working strictly to contract, not covering for absent colleagues and refusing to reschedule lectures lost to strike action.

A rally will also be held in Bristo Square, Edinburgh at 1pm on Monday.

The disputes centre on changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), with the union claiming there has been a failure to make improvements on pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

Mary Senior, UCU's Scotland official, said: "Strike action is always the last resort but universities' refusal to deal with the key issues of increased pension costs, pay and working conditions leave no alternative.

"It is unbelievable that universities have not done more to work with us to try and find a way to resolve these disputes

"We're asking students to call on university principals to get their representatives back to negotiating table for serious talks."

The Scottish members will be joining those from another 48 universities across the rest of the UK.

Across Scotland, 78% of UCU members polled voted for strikes over changes to USS pensions and 73% backed strikes over pay and conditions.

Universities affected

Heriot-Watt University

University of Aberdeen

University of Dundee

University of Stirling

University of Edinburgh

University of Glasgow

University of St Andrews

University of Strathclyde

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow School of Art

Queen Margaret University

Scottish Association for Marine Science.

