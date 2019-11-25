Hundreds of jobs at risk as TSB set to close 82 banks

The bank said it wanted to slash costs and increase profits by closing branches.

There will be fewer TSB branches on the high street.

TSB is set to close 82 banks next year and axe hundreds of jobs in a bid to slash costs and increase profits.

The company said it would invest in new flagship branches while automating some tasks away from workers.

The branches facing closure and the scale of the job cuts will be announced on Thursday.

TSB, which has its head office in Edinburgh, said it wanted to turn a profit of £130m to £140m by 2022 and would invest £120m in its digital channels.

The company has 1.6 branches per 10,000 active customers in 2018, it said, ahead of the UK average of 0.8 branches.

In recent times, the bank has been hit with IT problems, and on Friday was making emergency cash available to customers.

"Our new strategy positions TSB to succeed in a challenging external environment at a time when we know customers want something different and better from their bank," said chief executive Debbie Crosbie.

She added: "The plan we're sharing today involves some difficult decisions, but it sets TSB up to succeed in the future.

"Taken together, these changes will help us to serve more customers, better, for the long-term."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.