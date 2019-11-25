Laura Boyd: Our miracle baby has arrived via surrogate

Our entertainment reporter celebrates the birth of her baby ten years after leukaemia diagnosis.

Miracle: Baby Penelope was born on November 23. Laura Boyd

STV's entertainment reporter Laura Boyd has welcomed her 'miracle baby' into her family.

Baby Penelope Jayne Tessa Ford was born on November 23 weighing 7lb 8oz.

Laura has been living with chronic myeloid leukaemia for the past ten years, managed by taking chemotherapy tablets twice a day.

While it hasn't stopped her enjoying her life, she found she was unable to have a baby as she would be unlikely to carry a baby to term.

'I hope our family's story of surrogacy can help others who perhaps thought there was no hope of ever having a baby. She's our early Christmas miracle.' Laura Boyd

But Laura and her husband were given the chance to have a family of their own when Laura's sister-in-law offered to be their surrogate.

Laura broke the exciting news to STV viewers in September, adding: "We'll have a daughter by Christmas - our own little miracle."

Penelope Jayne Tessa Ford was born on November 23. Laura Boyd

"It has been a complicated, at times heartbreaking, journey to get here but on Saturday 23 November at 4.25pm our lives changed forever when Penelope Jayne Tessa Ford arrived in the world," Laura says.

"My sister in law Jayne was the surrogate and we can never thank her enough.

"She is an absolute hero and has given us a gift we never thought we could have. That's why we wanted Jayne in the baby's name.

"Tessa was my cancer doctor at the Beatson and she told me one day she would help me have a baby. I owe my life to her but sadly she passed away before she got to meet Penelope.

"When she asks who Tessa was I'll be able to tell her she was the woman who saved mummy's life.

"I hope our family's story of surrogacy can help others who perhaps thought there was no hope of ever having a baby. She's our early Christmas miracle."

