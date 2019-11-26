Economic growth in Scotland 'to remain subdued' in 2020

PwC's latest UK Economic Outlook projects growth of 1.3% in Scotland this year.

Economy: Will 'remain subdued'.

Economic growth in Scotland will remain subdued in 2019 and 2020 but will nudge slightly ahead of the UK overall this year, according to a new report.

PwC's latest UK Economic Outlook projects growth of 1.3% in Scotland this year, down 0.3 percentage points from July's forecast but ahead of the 1.2% expected across the UK.

In 2020, growth is projected to fall back to 1%, in line with the UK and below the UK's long-term average rate of around 2%.

In terms of economic growth, only London and the south-east are expected to grow at a faster rate than Scotland this year, according to the study.

The report found growth has slowed over the past two years mainly due to a "dampening" of business investment, resulting from both a lack of clarity over Brexit and heightened global trade tensions.

Stewart Wilson, head of government and public sector for PwC in Scotland, said: "Our latest projections indicate that Scotland's economy should perform relatively well both this year and next, slightly ahead of the UK overall, however, growth remains subdued relative to long-term trends.

"The economy is likely to remain subject to volatility given the current uncertainty in the country and across the world, however, there could be a modest uplift in business investment should the UK finally secure an orderly Brexit.

"Even so, uncertainty across the global economy means growth is unlikely to return to previous levels next year."

PwC forecasts all 12 UK nations and regions measured can expect modest but positive growth in 2019 and 2020.

The UK Economic Outlook found most industry sectors can expect relatively modest growth in 2019-20, though it depends how events develop around Brexit.

The distribution, hotels and restaurants sector remained strong in the first half of 2019 but a slowdown is expected next year, whereas the weakened business services and finance sector could enjoy a modest recovery in 2020 if Brexit takes place in an orderly way.

The report said the manufacturing and construction sectors have experienced considerable volatility in recent years and are unlikely to enjoy sustained recovery until there is clarity on both Brexit and the global trade outlook.

John Hawksworth, chief economist at PwC said: "Any potential weakness in private-sector spending in 2020 should be offset at least in part by stronger trends in Government spending.

"Both major political parties have shifted away from austerity, which is likely to support growth in 2020, irrespective of the outcome of the forthcoming general election.

"But this will also leave a bigger budget deficit to deal with in the longer term."

The report also examines UK regional productivity and looks at it from an international perspective.

PwC concludes UK output per worker is around 10% to 15% behind Germany, France and Sweden, and more than 30% behind the US.

