More than 800 cases of child abuse recorded in last year

Police recorded 818 cases of adults mistreating, neglecting and assaulting children in Scotland.

Neglect: Over 80 cases recorded in Scotland last year. Getty

More than 800 cases of child cruelty, abuse and neglect have been recorded in Scotland over the past 12 months.

Police say 818 cases of adults abusing, assaulting and mistreating children were reported in 2018/19.

The number represents an increase of 28% on the 640 cases reported in the previous year.

Cases include when parents or carers deliberately neglected, assaulted, abandoned or exposed their child to serious harm and unnecessary suffering.

The figures have been revealed by children's charity NSPCC who analysed police data for the whole opf the UK and found more than 20,000 incidents had been reported.

To raise awareness of the issue the charity has launched its Light For Every Childhood Christmas Appeal.

The NSPCC Christmas Appeal is now calling for donations so it "can be there for children suffering from neglect and abuse at Christmas and all year round".

On Sunday, the SSE Hydro, in Glasgow, will be lighting up in the charity's trademark green in support of the campaign.

In 2017/18 there were 1,044 children in Scotland on a child protection plan or register for concerns involving neglect.

Matt Forde, national head of service for NSPCC Scotland, said: "Greater public awareness and improvements in police recording could be factors in this increase, but deeper societal issues such as increasing pressure on parents and a lack of investment in early intervention and support services, are leaving more children vulnerable and exposed to pain and suffering.

"Whatever the reasons for the rise, cruelty to children is never ok and it is vital that they always have a place they can go to seek help and support, day and night.

"Childline never stops and never sleeps, but for this to continue we need the public's support and to back our 'Light for Every Childhood' Appeal."

To donate visit the NSPCC website.

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline seven days a week on 0808 800 5000.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.