Food banks in Scotland preparing for busiest Christmas yet

Jack Thomson

More than 25,000 three-day emergency food parcels were handed out in December last year.

Demand: Food banks are facing a busy Christmas STV

Food banks across Scotland are preparing for their busiest Christmas yet, as new figures show a growing number of people in crisis.

Data released on Wednesday has shown more than 25,000 three-day emergency food parcels were handed out by the Trussell Trust in Scotland in December last year.

The 25,348 provided by food banks was an increase of 24 per cent from the same one-month period in 2017.

From the 2018 figure, 10,098 went to children.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: "Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and celebration - but for too many people in Scotland it's becoming harder and harder to keep their heads above water.

"Nine in 10 of us believe hunger in the UK is a problem - food banks cannot and should not have to continue to pick up the pieces.

"We know many people want to help their local communities at this time of year. There are two simple things you can do to make a real difference.

"First, find out what items your local food bank is most in need of and donate as soon as possible. Then help us end the need for food banks for good, by asking all your local candidates up for election to pledge to protect people from hunger by making sure everyone has enough money for the basics.

"It's not right that anyone should have to use a food bank at any time of year - not just at Christmas."

The Glasgow City Council area recorded the highest number of handouts in 2018, with 2,147 for adults and 1,480 for children - a total of 3,627.

City of Edinburgh followed closely as 1,720 parcels went to adults and 1,294 to children, which made up a total of 3,014.

Just weeks ago, the charity published figures for April to September of this year, showing that there has already been a 22% increase in the number of food parcels provided to people in Scotland compared to the same period in 2018.

