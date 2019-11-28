Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving launched

Motorists are being warned not to risk driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Crackdown: Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Motorists are being warned not to risk driving under the influence of drink or drugs as police launch a Christmas crackdown on the offences.

It is the first festive season campaign when motorists can face roadside drugs tests, after new drug-drive laws came into force last month.

So far, 96 people have provided positive roadside drug tests since the new law came into force on October 21. This year's campaign highlights the criminal and personal consequences of being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or with drugs in your system.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Police Scotland's deputy head of road policing, said: "As we move into the festive party season, we are reminding motorists of the devastating consequences driving with alcohol or drugs in their system can have.

"New roadside testing for drugs was introduced on October 21 and disappointingly we have seen nearly 100 people provide positive tests in the first four weeks.

"Our Festive Drink Drug-Driving Campaign starts on December 1 and we will have dedicated resources on patrol, targeting motorists who choose to take the risk of taking drugs and driving or drinking and driving.

"I am urging people to plan ahead during the party season. Think about how you're going to get home safely and don't forget about the impact alcohol can still have the morning after."

The new law introduced drug-drive limits and a zero tolerance approach to the eight drugs most associated with illegal use, including cannabis, heroin and cocaine.

Police can now carry out testing using mouth swabs for any motorist they suspect of drug-driving or who has been involved in an accident or stopped for a traffic offence.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is totally unacceptable and puts not only the driver, but passengers and other road users at risk of serious injury or even death.

"As well as such devastating consequences, drivers caught drink or drug-driving also face significant criminal penalties which could result in them losing their licence or their liberty.

"The new drug-driving law and Scotland's low driver-alcohol limit are focused on making our roads safer for everyone."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.