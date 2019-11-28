  • STV
  • MySTV

Majority of nurses 'feel under too much pressure'

STV

A majority of nurses in Scotland feel they are under too much pressure at work.

Nurses: Majority feeling the pressure.
Nurses: Majority feeling the pressure.

A majority of nurses in Scotland feel they are under too much pressure at work, according to a new study.

In an online survey of its members by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland, 60% of 1,916 respondents agreed the pressure on them is too high.

Six in 10 (60%) said they feel too busy to provide the level of care they would like to, and 70% said they work over their contracted hours at least once a week.

Around half of the respondents (53%) who said they work over their contracted hours also said those additional hours were unpaid.

As many as 83% of those who responded to the survey said they had gone to work at least once in the last 12 months despite feeling too ill to do so.

The survey also found 62% feel their pay is either inappropriate or very inappropriate, with 35% thinking about looking for a new job.

A total of 69% of respondents said they had experienced verbal abuse by patients/service users or relatives, while 31% had experienced physical abuse.

Additionally, 37% said they had experienced bullying - an increase on the 32% who said they had endured it in 2017.

Theresa Fyffe RCN Scotland director, said: "At its best, nursing gives people a sense of identity, pride, achievement and huge fulfilment.

"But it's clear that nurses and healthcare support workers are feeling overworked in under-resourced environments.

"It's time to make staff wellbeing a major priority and the first step is to safeguard staff psychological health through the guidance and implementation for the safe staffing act."

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs said the SNP should take full responsibility for the "disgraceful state" of the health service.

He said: "The SNP has driven Scotland's NHS into a desperate state.

"Its workforce planning has been so shambolic that we're seeing record levels of vacancies and wards across the country struggling for workers.

"That all means those nurses who remain have to pick up the slack, and it's now taking its toll.

"The nationalists have been in sole charge of the NHS for more than 12 years, and have to take full responsibility for this disgraceful state of affairs.

"The decision by Nicola Sturgeon to cut the number of trainee nurse and midwife places in Scotland while she was health secretary has created a major shortage in nurses across Scotland.

"And all this simply piles more pressure on (current Health Secretary) Jeane Freeman, who's failed to make an impact on any of these issues."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "We value the dedication of our hard-working nurses and we take their welfare very seriously.

"The number of nurses in Scotland is 45% higher per head than it is in NHS England with qualified nurses and midwives in Scotland having increased by 2020.

"Earlier this year, we passed our new safe staffing legislation which will help ensure that our health boards have the right number of staff in the right place. It is the only comprehensive safe staffing law anywhere in the UK.

"For nurse training, we protected free nursing tuition and have not only kept their bursary, but we are increasing it to £10,000 from next year while the UK Government have scrapped free tuition and bursaries for nursing students in England.

"Our integrated workforce plan will be published in the near future, and will build on the three workforce plans for the NHS, primary care and social care that have already been published."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.