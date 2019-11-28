TSB to close down 17 branches throughout Scotland

TSB has confirmed the closres as part of a three-year strategic plan.

TSB: To close 17 branches in Scotland.

TSB has announced the closure of 17 branches across Scotland.

The closures come as part of the bank's three-year strategic plan that was confirmed on Monday.

Among the branches affected will be: Barrhead, Glasgow-Govan, Bishopbriggs, Milngavie, Dunbar, Portobello, Jedburgh, Kinross, Tain, Uddingston, Edinburgh-Clerk Street, Carluke, Brechin, Dumbarton, Clarkston, Edinburgh-Morningside and Wishaw.

The closures are all estimated to take place between April and September 2020.

A spokesman for TSB said: "Closing branches is always a difficult decision with changes impacting people and communities.

"To help address this, TSB is launching a range of new initiatives to help impacted customers with the transition."

"In deciding which branches to close TSB conducted a detailed review and analysis of its current network, including its usage, proximity to alternative branches, the needs of vulnerable customers and the accessibility of alternative services such as free to use ATMs and the Post Office.

"Following these planned closures, the bank will still have a strong Scottish presence with 134 TSB branches covering the country.

"Our national branch network will still be large and will consist of 454 branches. 65% of the UK will live within four miles of a TSB branch.

"While TSB is conscious that this will be a disappointing decision for some customers that use the impacted branches regularly, they will still be able to bank with TSB in multiple ways.

"Customers can use any TSB branch and can also bank through telephony and online channels. In addition, TSB customers will be able to perform many banking tasks at their local Post Office."

