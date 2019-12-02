  • STV
  • MySTV

Increase in junior doctors training to become GPs

STV

The number of junior doctors training to become GPs in Scotland has increased.

More junior doctors training to become GPs.
More junior doctors training to become GPs.

The number of junior doctors training to become GPs and the percentage of specialty training posts getting filled have both increased, new figures show.

NHS recruitment statistics show that 92% of all medical training posts advertised in Scotland in the last year were filled. Just 89 of the 1,131 medical training posts in Scotland advertised in 2019 were not taken up, according to the NHS Education for Scotland data.

Although the number of available posts has fallen each year since 2016, the percentage filled and the number of trainees are at a five-year high.

There were 37 medical specialties in which every place was taken, up from the 29 last year. The figures show that the number of people applying to specialise in general practice has increased by 21%, with 325 posts filled from the 340 advertised - 33 more than in 2018.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: "I am delighted that Scotland's frontline healthcare will see the highest number of trainee GPs in post since 2015.

"This continues to reflect Scotland's reputation as a country with a first-class medical education system with flexible training opportunities for our junior doctors.

"It is particularly encouraging to see more GP trainee posts filled in previously hard to fill locations thanks to our GP Specialty Training Bursary.

"We recognise that there are still ongoing challenges when it comes to recruiting to certain medical specialties and geographical areas, and we are continuing to address these issues.

"That is why we are to increase the number of undergraduate places by 22% by 2020/21 and also increase the number of Foundation places across 2021 and 2022."

The medical director of NHS Education for Scotland, Professor Rowan Parks, said: "This is a great tribute to the hard work of consultants and general practitioners across the whole of Scotland, who continue to ensure that doctors training here have a great experience and the best possible training.

"We welcome the continued improvement in fill rates for training posts across Scotland this year.

"There are many challenges, but everyone involved is working hard to ensure the most attractive and highest quality training environment for Scotland's junior doctors."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.