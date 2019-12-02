Alex Salmond comments edited out of TV show Gogglebox

A family were seen referring to the former first minister, who is facing a sexual assault trial.

The Siddiqui family are regularly on Gogglebox. Channel 4

An episode of Channel 4's Gogglebox has been edited after it included comments about former first minister Alex Salmond, who is facing a sexual assault trial.

During Friday's edition of the programme - where families are recorded watching and commenting on the previous week's television - the Siddiqui family were seen referring to Salmond while watching Question Time Leaders Special.

However, the catch-up version of the programme has been edited and the comments have been cut.

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 said: "This episode of the programme has been edited and is now available on All 4."

Contempt of court law means the media must not publish or broadcast anything that risks unfairly influencing a court case.

Salmond is to plead not guilty to one attempted rape, 11 sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, and two indecent assaults.

Speaking outside court in November, the ex-SNP leader said he was innocent and would defend his position "vigorously".

