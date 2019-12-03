More than 270,000 Scots turn to Citizens Advice for help

During 2018-19, more than two-fifths of cases raised were about benefits.

Advice: Hundreds of thousands of people needed help.

More than 270,000 Scots turned to the Citizens Advice network last year, with the charity reporting the "most notable increase" in queries was about Universal Credit.

More than two-fifths (44%) of cases raised at Citizens Advice bureaux were about benefits.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) revealed in its annual report that Universal Credit made up almost 40,000 of these in 2018-19, up to 13% from 6% the previous year.

During 2018-19, more than 272,000 people received advice and assistance from the charity - the equivalent of one in every 18 adults living in the country.

With debt problems the second most common reason for people to seek help - more than 100,000 pieces of debt advice were issued in 2018-19 - CAS fears for many Scots the cost of living is becoming "unsustainable".

It has referred more than 13,000 people to food banks in 2019.

The report said: "What the Advice in Scotland data shows is that people across Scotland continue to feel the squeeze on incomes, whether that is through social security payments, unsustainable levels of debt or low pay and insecure work."

The charity, which provides help from 280 locations across Scotland, now wants the next UK Government to "put living standards at the heart of its agenda".

Employment matters were the third most common reason for people to seek help, with 43,000 pieces of advice issued, covering queries about pay and entitlements and workers' terms and conditions - with more people now asking about this than about being dismissed from their job.

As well as dealing with more than 700,000 queries during 2018-19, staff and volunteers helped fill out almost 500,000 official forms - leading to more than £130m of financial gain for clients.

Meanwhile, the charity's Advice for Scotland website received over 3.7 million page views from 1.5 million unique visitors.

The most popular part of the website, seen by more than 95,000 people, was a page offering advice on how to appeal parking tickets handed out on private ground.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: "With a footprint in every community in Scotland, the Citizens Advice network helped hundreds of thousands of people last year.

"Last year, we unlocked financial gains of £131m for people in Scotland - that gives you an idea of the scale of what people are missing out on if they don't turn to us for advice and support."

He added: "We're an independent and impartial charity but the data from our state of the nation report makes clear that the next UK Government simply must have living standards at the heart of its agenda.

"From issues such as debt and social security to energy we are seeing people struggle with the cost of living.

"Boosting people's incomes while dealing with rising costs must be a priority for policymakers."

