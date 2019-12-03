  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 270,000 Scots turn to Citizens Advice for help

STV

During 2018-19, more than two-fifths of cases raised were about benefits.

Advice: Hundreds of thousands of people needed help.
Advice: Hundreds of thousands of people needed help.

More than 270,000 Scots turned to the Citizens Advice network last year, with the charity reporting the "most notable increase" in queries was about Universal Credit.

More than two-fifths (44%) of cases raised at Citizens Advice bureaux were about benefits.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) revealed in its annual report that Universal Credit made up almost 40,000 of these in 2018-19, up to 13% from 6% the previous year.

During 2018-19, more than 272,000 people received advice and assistance from the charity - the equivalent of one in every 18 adults living in the country.

With debt problems the second most common reason for people to seek help - more than 100,000 pieces of debt advice were issued in 2018-19 - CAS fears for many Scots the cost of living is becoming "unsustainable".

It has referred more than 13,000 people to food banks in 2019.

The report said: "What the Advice in Scotland data shows is that people across Scotland continue to feel the squeeze on incomes, whether that is through social security payments, unsustainable levels of debt or low pay and insecure work."

The charity, which provides help from 280 locations across Scotland, now wants the next UK Government to "put living standards at the heart of its agenda".

Employment matters were the third most common reason for people to seek help, with 43,000 pieces of advice issued, covering queries about pay and entitlements and workers' terms and conditions - with more people now asking about this than about being dismissed from their job.

As well as dealing with more than 700,000 queries during 2018-19, staff and volunteers helped fill out almost 500,000 official forms - leading to more than £130m of financial gain for clients.

Meanwhile, the charity's Advice for Scotland website received over 3.7 million page views from 1.5 million unique visitors.

The most popular part of the website, seen by more than 95,000 people, was a page offering advice on how to appeal parking tickets handed out on private ground.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: "With a footprint in every community in Scotland, the Citizens Advice network helped hundreds of thousands of people last year.

"Last year, we unlocked financial gains of £131m for people in Scotland - that gives you an idea of the scale of what people are missing out on if they don't turn to us for advice and support."

He added: "We're an independent and impartial charity but the data from our state of the nation report makes clear that the next UK Government simply must have living standards at the heart of its agenda.

"From issues such as debt and social security to energy we are seeing people struggle with the cost of living.

"Boosting people's incomes while dealing with rising costs must be a priority for policymakers."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.