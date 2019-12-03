  • STV
  • MySTV

Reading improves but maths failing in Scots schools

STV

Attainment gap is closing with five countries recording higher levels, says new report.

Reading: Levels have improved
Reading: Levels have improved Pixabay

Scotland has seen an improvement in children's reading but has fallen behind other countries in maths, according to an international survey.

The data in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2018 offers a mixed picture across three areas - reading, maths and science.

Education secretary John Swinney said improvements in reading were encouraging but acknowledged more work was needed in numeracy and science.

Opposition parties claimed the findings showed that pupils were being failed under the SNP government.

The report measures the performance of 600,000 15-year-olds across 79 countries. In Scotland, the data was gathered in 2018 across 107 schools and involving 2969 pupils.

When it was last published in 2016, the PISA assessment caused a political row when Scotland was classed as "similar to the OECD average" in all three subject areas for the first time.

Three years on, Scotland was above the OECD average in reading and similar to the OECD average in maths and science.

Scotland's own overall performance in 2018 compared to 2015 improved in reading and was similar in maths and science.

However, while Scotland's relative performance compared to other countries, including UK administrations, improved in reading and stayed similar in science it declined in maths.

Five out of 36 countries from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recorded a higher achievement level than Scotland.

The report shows social background is now less of factor in performance and provides evidence that the attainment gap is closing.

Mr Swinney said: "These are very encouraging results and the latest sign that our education reforms are working.

"Scottish schools are improving and this international study confirms that.

"Reading underpins all learning, and the sharp rise in performance is good news."

He added: "The figures on social background also confirm that we are closing the gap between pupils from the richest and poorest backgrounds.

"Maths and science scores are stable at the OECD average, so we need to see the kind of improvement that we now see in literacy in these areas too. That is the challenge."

Liz Smith, Scottish Conservative education spokesperson, said: "This is damning evidence revealing the full extent of the SNP's shameful 12 years running down Scotland's schools.

"Nicola Sturgeon's obsession with a second divisive referendum has come at a high cost to our schools."

PISA is designed to assess pupils' skills in reading, mathematics and science.

Its main focus was reading, but the report also included questions on maths and science.

The international survey allows comparisons to be drawn with other countries around the world and enables each country to monitor education in a global context.

Willie Rennie said the results worst ever results for science and maths in the PISA international data.

He said: "John Swinney can't hide from these appalling results.

"Scotland used to have one of the best education systems in the world, but under the SNP it's now just average."

The EIS teaching union said the results showed a "solid performance overall".

It also said a narrowing attainment gap showed Scotland's comprehensive system "offers greater equality of opportunity to pupils from all backgrounds".

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "There is a lot of rich data in PISA 2018 which will require time for proper analysis.

"It is clear, however, that Scottish education is actively working on the key elements identified by the OECD as necessary for continued improvement - tackling the impact of deprivation on educational attainment, ensuring high standards of teaching, and being concerned about pupil well-being."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.