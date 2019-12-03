  • STV
Inquiry hears apology for 'suffering' of child migrants

STV

The Scottish Government and other organisations have said sorry for their role in migration schemes.

Trauma: Thousands of children were sent abroad.

The Scottish Government has apologised for the "suffering" of child migrants sent abroad by institutions who were supposed to care for them.

Thousands of children from Scotland were sent overseas through child migration schemes that ran until 1971.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has already heard evidence of sexual and physical abuse of former child migrants sent from Scotland to Australia and Canada - some of whom were falsely told they had no family.

Christine O'Neill QC, representing the Scottish Government, said it "accepts and acknowledges the very particular role of the state" in the child migration programme.

She added: "The trauma, loneliness and despair of children who were sent abroad by their home country unaccompanied and separated from their families could not have occurred without state sanction.

"As Scotland's children they were entitled to the care and protection of the state, including public authorities in Scotland, who facilitated by active complicity or by turning a blind eye their migration and abuse.

"The Scottish Government is extremely sorry for the suffering they experienced."

Lady Smith.
Lady Smith. Nick Mailer

Ms O'Neill said the devolved Scottish Government was not operational at the time of the schemes.

But she fully endorsed a formal apology by former prime minister Gordon Brown made in Parliament in 2010 to child migrants and their families on behalf of the nation, which was repeated by prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

She told the inquiry more than £30m has been paid out to those in the migration scheme since UK Government redress payments came into force in March.

More than 1500 people from across the UK have received the £20,000 payment, including 121 from Scotland, nearly half of the estimated 254 eligible. It took the total paid out in Scotland to £2.42m.

Stuart Gale QC represented the Former Boys and Girls Abused of Quarriers' Homes, which sent more than 7000 children from Scotland overseas mainly to work on farms.

He said evidence was still being given which showed their experience needed to be "formally recognised and investigated".

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is focusing on former child migrants.

John Scott QC, representing the In Care Abuse Survivors group, said the former children had "lost and scarred childhoods" and hopes this phase of the inquiry helps them "get some understanding of their childhoods and lives".

Colin MacAulay QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, said further evidence would be taken via video link from those living overseas on "emotional, sexual and physical abuse from people into whose care they were entrusted".

Apologies were also given from organisations for their involvement in Scottish child migration including Quarriers, Christian Brothers, Sisters of Nazareth and Barnardo's.

The inquiry, before Lady Smith, continues.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.