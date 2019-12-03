  • STV
  • MySTV

Rate of alcohol deaths in Scotland remains highest in UK

STV

There were 1136 deaths registered in Scotland in 2018 related to alcohol-specific causes.

Report: Alcohol death rate.
Report: Alcohol death rate.

The rate of deaths due to alcohol misuse in Scotland rose slightly and remained the highest in Britain last year, according to new figures.

There were 20.8 "alcohol-specific" deaths per 100,000 people in Scotland, above Wales and England where there were 13.1 and 10.7 deaths respectively.

Alcohol-specific deaths are those resulting from health conditions that are a direct consequence of alcohol misuse, such as alcoholic liver disease.

There were 1136 deaths registered in Scotland in 2018 related to alcohol-specific causes - 762 male and 374 female.

This was a slight overall increase from 2017 when there were 1120 deaths - 789 male and 331 female - at a rate of 20.5 per 100,000 people.

Despite Scotland's higher rate of such deaths, the Office for National Statistics said it remains the only one of the countries to show "statistically significant improvement" compared with 2001 rates.

In Scotland, the number of males dying has dropped by 25% over that period, from 39.0 deaths per 100,000 in 2001 to 29.4 last year.

The female alcohol-specific death rate has also dropped, falling 10% from 14.5 in 2001 to 13.1 in 2018.

Figures for Northern Ireland will be published later this year.

The statistics are calculated using age-standardised rates that make allowances for the differences in the age structure of a population, over time and between genders.

Last year, 7551 deaths related to alcohol-specific causes were registered in the UK, lower than the previous year's 7697 deaths but still the second highest since 2001.

The average alcohol-specific death rate in the UK in 2018 was 11.9 deaths per 100,000 people, which was stable with no significant change since the previous year.

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: "Scotland continues to suffer significantly higher alcohol-related harm, with considerably more alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland compared to England and Wales.

"Each death represents a life cut tragically short and many more scarred by loss.

"Every alcohol-related death is preventable and we should not be seeing these high numbers."

She added: "Data published earlier this year showed that consumption in Scotland reduced by 3% in 2018.

"This gives us cause for optimism that minimum unit pricing appears to be having an effect on how much we are drinking and this should translate into improvements in health and well-being and fewer deaths.

"However, we have a long way to go to turn the tide of alcohol harm in Scotland and we need to use all the tools at our disposal.

"This should include taking action to control the availability of alcohol and to restrict alcohol marketing, as well as considering increasing the minimum price to ensure that it delivers the intended benefits."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.