Photographers share stunning images of cloudy skies

Photography enthusiasts have shared their top shots in our latest photo challenge.

Clouds: Dramatic skies over Scotland. Raymund McGrath‎

We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends from the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued and for November we asked you to share your favourite images of dramatic cloudy skies.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.

We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvcloudyskies.

Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.

The Kelpies by David Wilkinson‎

The iconic Kelpies surrounded by stunning clouds. David Wilkinson‎

Sunset at North Queensferry by Stuart Sanderson

Dramatic clouds hover over the Queensferry bridge. Stuart Sanderson

Portsoy outdoor swimming pool by Mairi Grant

Purple hues in Portsoy. Mairi Grant‎

Isle of Iona by Debbie Neilson

A beautiful day on Iona. Debbie Neilson

On the banks of Loch Ard by Jenny Segal

Jenny and her new husband on the banks of Loch Ard. Jenny Segal

Breakwater by Peter Lewis

A wave crashes onto the beach. Peter Lewis

Aurora over Lewis by Lewis Macdonald

Northern lights spotted over the Braighe on Lewis. Lewis Macdonald

Kilchurn Castle by Ian Craig Lockhart‎

A moody sky over the castle in Argyll. Ian Craig Lockhart‎

Glencoe by Raymund McGrath‎

A moody view at Glencoe. Raymund McGrath‎

Achmelvich by Maggie Harrison

A beautiful white sandy beach at Achmelvich. Maggie Harrison

