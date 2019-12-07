Photographers share stunning images of cloudy skies
Photography enthusiasts have shared their top shots in our latest photo challenge.
We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends from the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
Each month, a new theme is issued and for November we asked you to share your favourite images of dramatic cloudy skies.
Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.
We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvcloudyskies.
Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.
The Kelpies by David Wilkinson
Sunset at North Queensferry by Stuart Sanderson
Portsoy outdoor swimming pool by Mairi Grant
Isle of Iona by Debbie Neilson
On the banks of Loch Ard by Jenny Segal
Breakwater by Peter Lewis
Aurora over Lewis by Lewis Macdonald
Kilchurn Castle by Ian Craig Lockhart
Glencoe by Raymund McGrath
Achmelvich by Maggie Harrison
