Progress in boardroom gender balance 'but more needs done'

The Hampton-Alexander review monitors the gender balance in all FTSE 350 businesses.

Boardroom: Progress is being made. Pixabay

The gender balance in boardrooms of Scotland's largest publicly listed companies is making good progress, according to a new report.

However the Hampton-Alexander review, which monitors the gender balance in all FTSE 350 businesses, says more needs to be done to ensure 50% of all leadership position appointments next year are women.

The review revealed half of Scotland's 14 listed companies have achieved the target 33% for women on board representation ahead of the December 2020 deadline.

In 2018, only three of the then 10 FTSE 350 business from Scotland were meeting the target.

Across the UK, 30.6% of FTSE 350 board positions are held by women.

Sir Philip Hampton, chair of the review, said: "This is the penultimate Hampton-Alexander Review report and we enter our final year with great momentum behind us.

"If this progress continues into 2020, our targets for women on boards will be met.

"While this is a key indicator of change at the top, strengthening the number of women in executive positions is critical to achieving long-term gender balance.

"We are still a long way from reaching the target for women in senior leadership roles below board level.

"Unless half of all appointments made this year go to women - our target for 2020 is not going to be met."

The latest findings were unveiled at an event at the Bank of Scotland headquarters on The Mound in Edinburgh.

Catherine Burnet, senior partner at KPMG in Scotland, said: "The data reflects a clear commitment in recent months and years from Scotland's business leaders to remove the barriers to female leadership.

"For too long now, women have faced unnecessary obstacles, damaging their prospects and compromising the opportunities that a truly balanced board creates for growth-hungry company.

"The Hampton-Alexander Review has played a crucial role in driving the change.

"We need to keep that momentum up and ensure that Scotland's FTSE 350 business community truly reflects modern Scottish society."

