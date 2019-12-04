  • STV
  • MySTV

ScotRail to open new station as it announces timetable change

STV

The operator confirmed the opening of Robroyston station as it vowed to improve services.

Timetable: ScotRail has announced changes.
Timetable: ScotRail has announced changes. SWNS

A new train station will open in the north of Glasgow, as ScotRail announced a host of nationwide timetable changes.

The rail operator confirmed the opening of Robroyston station as it vowed to deliver more seats and services throughout the country.

ScotRail's changes to the timetable, which will take effect from December 15, promised additional services in the north-east of Scotland, extra seats between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and more peak seats on key services.

It also claimed a new timetable between Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen will provide around 50% more services and up to three trains an hour between these stations.

The route between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High is expected to have eight carriages for every peak service, which would increase the number of seats available for customers travelling between the two cities.

The Scottish Borders will benefit from more seats in the busy morning peak, with two services between Tweedbank and South Gyle having extra carriages.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: "The improvements we are making to our timetable from December will deliver even more benefits for our customers, delivering more seats, more services, and a new station in the north east of Glasgow.

"The £475m investment in new and upgraded trains and the infrastructure improvements across the country are all part of building the best railway Scotland has ever had."

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland's director of rail said: "Passengers will welcome many of the changes up and down the country, particularly the additional services in the north east and the new Robroyston station just outside Glasgow.

"This shows our significant investment is delivering more seats and more services than ever before."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.