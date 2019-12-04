ScotRail to open new station as it announces timetable change

The operator confirmed the opening of Robroyston station as it vowed to improve services.

Timetable: ScotRail has announced changes.

A new train station will open in the north of Glasgow, as ScotRail announced a host of nationwide timetable changes.

The rail operator confirmed the opening of Robroyston station as it vowed to deliver more seats and services throughout the country.

ScotRail's changes to the timetable, which will take effect from December 15, promised additional services in the north-east of Scotland, extra seats between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and more peak seats on key services.

It also claimed a new timetable between Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen will provide around 50% more services and up to three trains an hour between these stations.

The route between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High is expected to have eight carriages for every peak service, which would increase the number of seats available for customers travelling between the two cities.

The Scottish Borders will benefit from more seats in the busy morning peak, with two services between Tweedbank and South Gyle having extra carriages.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: "The improvements we are making to our timetable from December will deliver even more benefits for our customers, delivering more seats, more services, and a new station in the north east of Glasgow.

"The £475m investment in new and upgraded trains and the infrastructure improvements across the country are all part of building the best railway Scotland has ever had."

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland's director of rail said: "Passengers will welcome many of the changes up and down the country, particularly the additional services in the north east and the new Robroyston station just outside Glasgow.

"This shows our significant investment is delivering more seats and more services than ever before."

