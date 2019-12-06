Warning after surge of winter vomiting bug outbreaks

Health Protection Scotland is urging those 'unfortunate enough' to catch the bug to stay at home.

Warning: Stay at home if you catch the winter vomiting bug.

A warning has been issued following a surge in norovirus outbreaks.

Health Protection Scotland (HPS) is urging those "unfortunate enough" to catch the winter vomiting bug to stay at home.

The virus is a common stomach bug that causes diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

Although it is present all year round, norovirus becomes more common in the winter when people are indoors more and in close proximity to others.

Just last month, around a third of pupils at St Angela's Primary and Nursery Class in Glasgow were struck down with the bug.

Elmvale Primary School in the city's Springburn was also forced to close due to an outbreak.

On Friday, HPS confirmed the increase of outbreaks in community settings, particularly among schoolchildren, across Scotland.

Although there has been no such increase in activity within healthcare settings as yet, HPS is encouraging the public to play their part in reducing the risk of outbreaks.

Lisa Ritchie, infection control nurse consultant at HPS, said: "If you are unfortunate enough to get norovirus, the best course of action is to stay at home until at least 48 hours have gone by without any symptoms.

"People in hospital are particularly at risk so don't visit a hospital or care home if you or someone you live with has symptoms.

"You can't build up immunity to norovirus but there are some things you can do to protect yourself and others.

"The most important of these is washing your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, particularly after using the toilet and before eating."

