Problem-plagued Sleeper train service ordered to improve 

Caledonian Service operator submits performance improvement plan to Scottish Government.

The Caledonian Sleeper has been plagued with problems. Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper rail service has been ordered to improve by the Scottish Government.

The new generation of the overnight Scotland-London train service has been plagued by problems since it was unveiled in April.

Staff have walked out on strike citing stress, while a number of breakdowns have caused delays.

Its operator Serco Caledonian Sleeper Ltd has now laid out a performance improvement plan.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "Caledonian Sleeper's performance has fallen below the contractual levels and those expected by passengers and ministers alike.

"This has been caused by a number of internal and external factors, which are being addressed by Caledonian Sleeper and its industry partners CAF, GB Railfreight and Network Rail.

"Therefore, as part of the routine franchise monitoring, Caledonian Sleeper has provided Transport Scotland with a Performance Improvement Plan which sets out the key areas for improvement and actions that will be taken to address these.

"We continue to call for full powers over rail to be devolved to Scotland so we can run the railways with passengers interests at the forefront of planning and delivery."

Serco admitted "a number of issues" had affected its performance but added that "a number of steps" had been taken to improve.

