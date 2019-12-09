  • STV
  • MySTV

World's largest whisky collection worth £8m to be auctioned

STV

The late Richard Gooding built the collection over the decades before his death in 2014.

Whisky: Collection to go under the hammer.
Whisky: Collection to go under the hammer. © Flickr/ Jonathan Nightingale - http://bit.ly/TaKWRq

The world's largest private collection of whisky to go under the hammer has been revealed.

The haul, expected to fetch up to £8m, comprises more than 3900 bottles.

It includes a bottle of 1926 Fine and Rare Macallan, one of which recently became the most expensive in the world when it sold for £1.5m.

Richard Gooding, a former PepsiCo bottling magnate, built the collection over decades, regularly travelling to Scotland with his pilot from his US home to source special bottles at auctions and distilleries before his death in 2014.

He kept the thousands of bottles in his own "pub" - a room in his family home in Colorado specially designed to display the collection.

After being contacted by his family, Perthshire business Whisky Auctioneer will sell the collection over two online auctions next year.

Mr Gooding's widow Nancy said: "It was clear to us as a family that collecting Scotch was one of Richard's greatest passions - an endeavour that spanned over two decades.

"He loved every aspect of it, from researching the many single malt distilleries to visiting them and tasting their whiskies.

"He was always so pleased to acquire the bottles that he was searching for over the years - his mission was to collect a bottle that represented every single distillery but his favourite was always Bowmore, with his preferred whisky being Black Bowmore.

"Richard truly loved and was proud of his collection and enjoyed sharing it with friends and fellow Scotch lovers in his 'pub' at home."

'His mission was to collect a bottle that represented every single distillery but his favourite was always Bowmore.'
Nancy Gooding

Iain McClune, Whisky Auctioneer founder, said the collection coming to auction is "unprecedented".

He said: "There's never been a private sale of a collection like this ever before at auction - more than 3900 bottles from one private collector.

"It's the largest collection by value, by volume as well, and it's very exciting to be part of that, to bring this to Whisky Auctioneer and to the wider public.

"What's exciting about this collection is Mr Gooding really developed and built an extensive range of whiskies across the whole Scotch Whisky industry and from other countries as well."

He added: "It really comprises everything from independent bottlings from closed distilleries, from the big brand names like Macallan and Bowmore and so on. It's a wonderful opportunity.

"There's 1926 Fine and Rare Macallan which recently became the most expensive bottle of whisky sold in the world.

"There's also the 1926 Valerio Adami. These are two of the most legendary, most expensive whiskies ever produced.

"Over several decades, Mr Gooding spent his time really putting together what was considered the perfect collection of whisky in his eyes and it really does show."

The collection will go on sale over two auctions, from February 7-17 and April 10-20 2020, via the Whisky Auctioneer website.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.