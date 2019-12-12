  • STV
Polling forecast: What's the weather like in your area?

Sean Batty Sean Batty

We've predicted which constituencies will see weather extremes - will you experience one of them?

Forecast: Polling day.
Forecast: Polling day. Getty Images

By Sean Batty and Philip Petrie

As the UK braces itself to go to the polls, the big question on everyone's mind is... what will the weather be like?

Originally we had been dreaming of a white election. Last week certain forecast models indicated much colder weather conditions for this week, however, with the day now here it seems things will be milder than first predicted, with a split between wetter conditions in the south and drier conditions in the north.

We're not great at forecasting political outcomes, but we've predicted which constituencies will see today's weather extremes - will you be lucky or unlucky enough to experience one of them?

Wettest constituency

Constituents of Dumfries and Galloway will need to grab their brollies before hitting the polling stations. There will be up to 20mm of rainfall between 7am and 10pm when voting takes place. This is likely to be the wettest constituency with the worst spot being around Castle Douglas.

Windiest constituency

Windiest: Orkney and Shetland.
Windiest: Orkney and Shetland. STV

We've seen some very windy conditions during the past few days. The last of the wind is now easing away from the northern isles. However, that means that the Orkney and Shetland constituency will be the windiest today, with Shetland seeing gusts of up to 40mph in the first few hours of polling.

Mildest constituency

With temperatures reaching highs of 9C on Islay and Tiree, the constituents of Argyll and Bute will be lucky enough to experience the mildest conditions of the day - hardly a heatwave though. The warmest general election in Scotland was in June 1970 when temperatures reached highs of 27C in Prestwick.

Sunniest constituency

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross is set to be the sunniest constituency, seeing around six hours of sunshine in the Caithness area. This figure pales in comparison to the 17 hours of sunshine recorded in Shetland also on election day in June 1970.

Coldest constituency

Coldest: Ross, Skye and Lochaber.
Coldest: Ross, Skye and Lochaber. STV

The constituents of Ross, Skye and Lochaber will need to wrap up warm for their journey to the polls as they see the coldest conditions in the north east of the constituency around Achnasheen, Achanalt and Connich. These areas will struggle to get a few degrees above freezing, however it won't be as cold as the February 1950 general election which saw temperatures peak at -1C in Lerwick.

Snowiest constituency 

Snow: Perth and North Perthshire.
Snow: Perth and North Perthshire. STV

And voters in the constituency of Perth and North Perthshire will see the snowiest conditions, but don't worry none of the polling stations will be affected as it is just for the tops of the Munros around Loch Tay, where up to 5cm of snow is expected to fall by the time polling stations close.

