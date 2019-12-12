  • STV
  • MySTV

Engineers generate material to capture industrial emissions

STV

Chemical engineers were inspired by tools in the pharmaceutical sector.

Emissions: A computer-generated material has been developed.
Emissions: A computer-generated material has been developed.

A computer-generated material has been developed for the first time to capture industrial pollution and tackle climate change in the "most economical way".

Chemical engineers were inspired by tools in the pharmaceutical sector to simulate 325,000 new substances in a way which has never been done before to tackle carbon emissions.

The team used the digital materials in experiments which mimicked industrial operations and identified which performed best, rather than using trial and error.

Susana Garcia, associate director of Heriot-Watt University's Research Centre for Carbon Solutions (RCCS), said: "The exciting part of this work is that it completely changes the way we do research.

"We now have the tools to tailor-make a material that will separate carbon dioxide in the most economical way for a given source, like industrial emissions, and make it available for other purposes like carbon storage or as a resource for the chemical industry.

"These tools will become increasingly important as decarbonising industry in the UK has become an important focus of the government, and the progress we make can be exported internationally. "The impact of this work is transformative."

The simulation technique is used in the pharmaceutical sector for designing drugs.

It inspired the researchers to computer generate substances and identify those with the best features.

These products - known as metal-organic framework materials - were then found to outperform those which are already available on the market.

Scientists believe their material could be on the market in as few as five years and help the UK achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Iron and steel process industries, cement plants, refineries and waste incineration plants could all use the material to cut carbon pollution.

UK Government statistics published in March show energy supply accounts for 27% of these emissions, with only transport topping it at 33%.

Dr Garcia said: "The anthropogenic emission of the greenhouse gas CO2 into the atmosphere is the single most important factor contributing to climate change.

"Large CO2 emitters include power plants and industrial processes, so it's critical that we develop new materials that can capture this greenhouse gas in an economically viable way."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.