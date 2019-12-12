Over one million people view Burrell collection on tour

Art from a Glasgow museum has been seen by more than a million people on a worldwide tour.

A family enjoying the Burrell Collection. Glasgow City Council (Museums) 2011

Art from a Glasgow museum has been seen by more than one million people on a worldwide tour as its home is being refurbished.

More than 1.3 million people have visited exhibitions featuring works from The Burrell Collection, which have gone on show in cities including Tokyo and New York.

The tour began in October 2016 when the museum was shut for a £66m refurbishment, and parts of the collection have gone overseas for the first time since it was donated to the city 75 years ago.

The British Museum borrowed Rodin's The Thinker, while Degas pastels from the collection were shown outside Scotland for the first time at The National Gallery in London.

Further afield, 73 masterworks by the likes of Boudin, Degas and Manet are on show in a five-venue tour of Japan.

The Princess Royal and her husband were among the visitors to The Burrell Collection: A Voyage To Impressionism when it reached Shizuoka, Japan.

Further works have gone on show in France, Amsterdam and North America. Nearly 30 venues around the world will have hosted art from the collection by the time the tour ends ahead of the museum's reopening in spring 2021.

The Burrell Collection was amassed by shipping magnate Sir William Burrell and he and his wife donated the collection of 9,000 objects to Glasgow in 1944.

Sir Angus Grossart, chairman of The Burrell Renaissance, said: "The extraordinary quality of The Burrell Collection has long deserved wider international recognition and The Burrell Renaissance seeks to achieve that by showing some of these magnificent treasures.

"When it reopens in spring 2021, The Burrell Collection will bring international audiences to appreciate Sir William's exceptional legacy."

