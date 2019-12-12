Woman with cold allergy speaks out on rare condition

Jacqueline Thompson has a chronic allergy to cold weather and objects.

Jacqueline Thompson lives with a rare cold allergy Ayrshre

A woman with a cold allergy that means any contact with an object below body temperature could prove fatal is speaking out about the rare condition.

Jacqueline Thompson, who has more reason than most to wrap up against the cold, is an audiology clerical officer at NHS Ayrshire & Arran.

She is now raising awareness of her allergy in a bid to help others.

Cold allergy - or cold urticaria - is quite common in its acute form, but considered rare in its chronic form.

Jacqueline was diagnosed with the condition in late 2018 after experiencing some of the symptoms, such as skin hives in cold weather and when drinking cold liquids.

Jacqueline said: "Currently I take three antihistamines a day and carry two epipens in case I go into anaphylaxis.

"I carry a note from my GP with specific medical care instructions, and wear a medical alert bracelet.

"Contact with anything below body temperature can be life threatening.

"If I need an injection or an IV they must be administered warm.

"I have to check the weather and temperature every day before I leave the house, to make sure my skin is protected from the cold."

She said: "It is a very difficult condition to live (with).

"I am trying to raise awareness so others know the symptoms to look out for.

"I also want to ensure others with the condition know there is support out there."

For more information about this condition, visit www.coldallergy.org.

