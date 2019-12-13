Nursery worker performed Nazi salute and said 'Heil Hitler'

Angela McHardy has received a warning from the

A Scots nursery worker who performed a Nazi salute before saying "Heil Hitler" in the company of young children has been rapped by a care regulator.

Angela McHardy placed one hand above her lip to mimic the moustache of former German dictator Adolf Hitler and raised the other hand in the air.

She then put on a German accent and said "Heil Hitler" before bursting into laughter.

The incident happened at an unnamed nursery in September last year.

McHardy accused one of her colleagues of "grassing her up" after she was reported to bosses. However, she did apologise to her workmates and employer for her behaviour.

At a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing last month, a panel heard that McHardy carried out the act behind a young boy's back.

The case presenter acknowledged that there was "no evidence of actual harm" having been caused to the youngster as he had not seen it, and even if he had, he was "unlikely to have understood it".

However, the presenter warned that other children could have copied McHardy's behaviour.

The SSSC panel described the incident as "ill-judged, derogatory and had the potential to cause offence and hurt".

Despite her initial apology, McHardy was found to have shown "no regret".

The presenter accepted that her behaviour was isolated and was not intended to be malicious, but submitted that it still raised questions about her values.

The panel agreed and placed a warning on McHardy's registration for 12 months as punishment for her misconduct.

In a written ruling, the panel stated: "The panel considered that your conduct was foolish and ill-judged.

"To speak and act in such a fashion in a nursery setting is simply not acceptable.

"However, to put matters in perspective, no service user was harmed and nor does the panel consider that there is any significant risk of harm to service users, colleagues or members of the public in future.

"Your behaviour was at the lower end of the scale of impairment.

"The panel therefore decided to impose a warning on your registration for a period of one year."

