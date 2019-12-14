Extra seats, services and new station in ScotRail changes

The UK-wide timetable changes will feature 1,000 extra weekly services.

ScotRail: Major improvements to services. SWNS

There will be improvements on the ScotRail network as Britain's railways undergo a major timetable change.

Additional services will be added to north-east Scotland as will extra seats between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

And a new station will open in Robroyston in north-east Glasgow on the line between Queen Street and Cumbernauld.

The UK wide changes that come into place on Sunday, which will also include the first non-stop trains between London and Bristol in decades, will feature around 1,000 extra weekly services.

Journey times will be cut, frequencies increased and new routes added across the country following infrastructure investment and upgraded carriages.

Train timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: "This time around passengers need the rail industry to deliver a smooth set of timetable improvements - so they can reliably use both new and existing services.

"Many passengers should have a greater choice of services with more seats as result of these changes. However, there will also be some who lose out with fewer or slower services.

"Train companies must have plenty of visible staff on hand to guide passengers, to answer questions on how these changes will affect them, and to explain what travel choices they have."

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the new timetable change will feature 1,000 extra weekly services, on top of the 4,000 introduced over the past two years.

The RDG sought to reassure passengers over the upcoming timetable, stating that the industry has put "years of work into drafting, consulting and planning for these changes".

Robert Nisbet, the organisation's director of nations and regions, urged passengers to check their journey details in advance as many times are changing.

He added: "Train operators and Network Rail will be working together to run a reliable service and respond quickly to any teething problems as people get used to the change."

