£100,000 announced to create rural digital communities

New funding has been announced to create "digital communities" among rural firms in Scotland.

The Smart Villages Scotland pilot will £100,000 to go towards networking events and online mentoring - partnering young entrepreneurs with older business owners to exchange skills.

It is hoped the cash will help to expand rural businesses and improve connections with customers.

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon said: "We want Scotland's rural economy to support and sustain vibrant and flourishing communities, and to provide a range of employment opportunities for local residents.

"This new funding has the potential to achieve this and bring real benefits and growth to rural businesses.

"It is extremely important that we recognise and fulfil the potential of technology to deliver a diverse range of services and support.

"The Smart Villages Scotland project will prioritise digital upskilling and create a network of enterprise 'hotspots' throughout rural Scotland."

