  • STV
  • MySTV

Councils 'dipping into reserves to offset funding shortfall'

STV

A report found Scottish Government funding to councils has dropped significantly.

Reserves: A report has claimed councils are relying on reserves.
Reserves: A report has claimed councils are relying on reserves. © STV

Local authorities are being forced to take cash from their reserves to combat a funding drop of 7.6% in real terms since the 2013-14 financial year, according to a new report.

The Accounts Commission found Scottish Government funding to councils has dropped more significantly than other services, which have seen a 0.4% drop in real terms since since 2013-14.

The gap between other areas and local authorities reduced from 2017-18 to 2018-19 but there was still a difference of 7.2%.

To battle the funding gaps, more authorities are being forced to dip into reserves when savings are not able to be made.

Over the last three years, 23 of Scotland's 32 local authorities have drawn from their reserves, with a net reduction in the amount held by councils of £45 million at the end of last year, the second year in a row when council savings have seen a net reduction.

For next year, the funding gap is expected to stand at 3% - around #500 million - and will be consistent with the gap from 2018-19, increasing pressure on councils dealing with an already growing older population in need of services.

The report also raised concerns over the state of Scotland's Integration Joint Boards (IJBs), bodies put in place to bring together health and social care, with the chairman of the Accounts Commission saying the position of the boards is becoming "increasingly unsustainable".

According to the report, IJBs struggled to balance their budgets, with 19 of the 30 relying on extra funding from partners to ensure they would not be left with a deficit.

Without the extra cash injection, the boards would have lost £58 million last year.

The Accounts Commission also said the pace of integration was too slow, something that may be rooted in the inconsistency wrought by a third of senior staff at IJBs in the last year being replaced.

Graham Sharp, the chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: "We urgently need much faster progress in the reform of our health and social care services.

"The current position is increasingly unsustainable.

"There's a need for councils to continue rethinking how they deliver services, as well as look at ways to increase their income.

"For some councils in Scotland, finding ways to do this is getting more and more difficult as their current income doesn't match demand."

Scottish Tory local government spokesman Alexander Stewart accused the Scottish Government of "cutting local authority funding to the bone".

He added: "Before long these reserves built up over decades will be gone."

Gail Macgregor, the resources spokeswoman for local authority body Cosla, said councils had "borne the brunt" of government cuts, adding: "We make key financial decisions for our communities every day.

"How can a council do all it can to tackle child poverty, combat the climate crisis, improve well-being and foster inclusive economic growth if our hands are tied by financial constraint?

"This cannot continue. For the benefit of communities across Scotland, the Scottish Government must make the choice to invest in Local Government.

"We need fair funding for councils and a return to local democratic decision-making as quickly as possible."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Despite further UK Government cuts to the Scottish budget, we have ensured our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement, delivering a funding package of £11.2 billion for all local authorities in 2019-20 - a real-terms increase of more than £310 million, or 2.9%.

"Contrary to the Accounts Commission's claim that local authority revenue funding reduced by 0.7% in real terms, Scottish Government revenue funding in 2018-19 increased by 0.3% in real terms compared with 2017-18."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.